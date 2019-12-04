Last night, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets battled it out in what was a fight for Western Conference supremacy. While it was impossible for the Nuggets to overtake the Lakers last night, fans wanted to see what the purple and gold would do against a team that is actually good. In the end, the Los Angeles Lakers were victorious and increased their record to 18-3. They were also able to avoid their first back-to-back losses of the season.

After the game, things got a little testy in Denver as one group of Lakers and Nuggets fans got into a bit of kerfuffle. As you can see in the clip below, a Lakers fan is talking down to a female Nuggets fan. When the male Nuggets fan steps in, he gets punched in the face by the man with the LeBron jersey. Eventually, the whole thing gets broken up and both parties go about their business.

Sports fans getting into fights is nothing new but that doesn't make it any less jarring when it actually happens. Both of these fanbases are quite passionate and sometimes, it manifests itself in harmful ways.

So far, no injuries have been reported and no arrests were made.

