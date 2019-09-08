Don't let all of the NFL talk distract you from the fact that the 2019-20 NBA season is right around the corner.

And as a new NBA season quickly approaches, sneakerheads are eagerly awaiting official release details for the latest signature shoes, including the Adidas Harden Vol. 4, Nike Kyrie 6 and Nike LeBron 17. Of course, there will be plenty of other basketball sneakers hitting the market, such as the all-new Nike AlphaDunk, and even a couple of NBA-inspired Nike Air Force 1s.

NBA x Nike Air Force 1 Highs LAL & LAC Colorways / SneakerNews

It remains to be seen how many NBA x Nike Air Force 1 Highs are in the pipeline, but Nike is already looking to cash in on the Lakers-Clippers rivalry which will be taken to a new level this season. Both of the special edition AF1s feature NBA branding on the tongue and heel, with split Nike swooshes on either side of the silhouette.

The Lakers and Clippers (also works for Pistons and Sixers) colorways have already dropped overseas, which means a stateside release shouldn't be far off. Continue scrolling for more photos and stay tuned to see if there are more NBA team-themed sneakers on the horizon.

