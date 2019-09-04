Los Angeles Lakers point guard Alex Caruso was hit with a random drug test this week, which typically wouldn't have been anything worth sharing. However, Caruso found the timing of his "random" test to be quite comical.

Last week, a photoshopped image of Caruso made the rounds on social media, as the 25-year old guard was looking extra swole in the weight room. Coincidentally, a random drug test arrived just days later.

Caruso, who played his college ball at Texas A&M, went undrafted in 2016 and spent some time in the G League before signing on with the Lakers in the 2017-18 season. In 25 games last year, the 6'5 guard averaged 9.2 points, 3.1 assists and 2.7 assists in a little over 21 minutes of action per night.

Los Angeles resigned veteran point guard Rajon Rondo this Summer and they also brought in former Golden State Warriors backup Quinn Cook, who will be competing with Caruso for playing time off the bench this season. The Lakers will kickoff the 2019-20 campaign against the Los Angeles Clippers on October 22, in the second game of TNT's opening night double-header.