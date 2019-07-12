The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams in free agency as they traded for Anthony Davis and acquired a whole slew of role players to surround him and LeBron James with. If everyone on the team can play to their full potential, it's a safe bet that the Lakers could be NBA champions by the end of the season. With this in mind, it shouldn't be a surprise that Jordan Brand is looking to take advantage by blessing Lakers fans with some shoes inspired by their favorite team.

Official images of the Air Jordan 13 "Lakers" have finally been revealed and the shoe is looking pretty fresh. The sneaker is mostly made of white leather while purple suede is found on the midsole and the back heel. There are gold and black accents on the outsole which lend perfectly to the rest of the Lakers aesthetic.

If you're looking to cop these Lakers-inspired sneakers, you'll be able to do so as of Saturday, July 20th for $190 USD, according to Sole Collector. These will certainly be a great shoe to wear when the NBA season starts up in October so don't sleep on the release.

Image via Nike

