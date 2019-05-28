Los Angeles Lakers fans haven't had much to be happy about this season, but those disgruntled fans should be pleased to know that Jordan Brand still has plans to release a special edition "Lakers" Air Jordan 13 this Summer. Judging from the early images, the kicks will come dressed in a predominately white, tumbled leather upper equipped with purple detailing and a black outsole beneath it all.

Jordan Brand has released several team-specific Air Jordans over the years, including those of MJ's many rivals, but the purple and gold has never before been applied to the Air Jordan 13. According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the "Lakers" Air Jordan 13 is scheduled to drop sometime in July, with some rumors suggesting a July 20 release date.

Scroll through the IG post embedded below for a closer look at the upcoming colorway, and stay tuned for official release details.