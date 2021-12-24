After yet another loss last night, it is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers are in complete and utter disarray right now. The team cannot seem to keep things together right now, and if you're a fan, you have to be concerned about whether or not this is a team that can actually make it to the finish line. Of course, many of their problems have to do with the fact that they have lost players to the COVID-19 protocols imposed by the league. The roster is inconsistent and it has led to chemistry issues.

The team is allowed to sign various players to 10-day contracts as a way to stop the bleeding, and so far, Isaiah Thomas has been part of those plans. Today, it was announced that the Lakers signed two more players to their roster, including a veteran who they've wanted for a while.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson will both be on the roster, for the immediate future. The Lakers wanted to get Collison back in 2019, however, he was adamant that he was done with basketball. Now, he will make his triumphant return to the court, and fans are hoping this is the burst of energy the team needs to get things back on track.

The NBA's COVID situation continues to develop, so in the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates out of the league.