Something new is brewing for LaKeith Stanfield, or so his fans believe after the actor shared his latest attention-worthy post on Instagram. The eclectic artist has developed a reputation as a beloved actor on the silver screen, but he has also immersed himself into his music career, as well. Although he can often come across as an aloof character in Hollywood with a scarce social media presence, it seems that whenever he does share a post, it gets the world talking.

Such was the case earlier today when Stanfield uploaded a gender-bending photo that quickly went viral.



Rich Polk / Stringer / Getty Images

The picture showed the actor wearing all black as he's sitting in a chair. His legs are crossed and Stanfield is wearing lace, knee-high stockings, and the image ruffled feathers. It was pulled from Stanfield's recent photoshoot for Replica Man, a fashion magazine, and more images in addition to the one the actor shared were also posted online.

On Instagram, Replica Man shared a quote from Stanfield from his feature: "I approach everything as if it’s my last day on earth. 100 percent ambition and preparation meets decades of soul searching and spirit reaping."

The photos did cause some viewers to take to social media with criticism about men and feminity, but others vocalized their excitement in seeing the remainder of Stanfield's cover feature with the publication. Check it out below.