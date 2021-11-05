This week, The Harder They Fall hit Netflix, and to celebrate, Jay-Z joined Instagram. The Roc Nation mogul acted as one of the film's producers and in addition to amassing millions of followers on Instagram in less than 24 hours, Hov hosted a party to celebrate the movie. The Harder They Fall stars Idris Elba, Regina King, and LaKeith Stanfield, and each of the entertainers has been posting about their anticipated feature.

Earlier today (November 4), Stanfield shared a video of himself on set where he was connecting with one of the horses. In the caption, he detailed his personal journey and being in a "bad space mentally" during production.



Charley Gallay / Stringer / Getty Images

"I couldn’t see what life had in store to teach me about myself that i needed to know," the actor wrote before detailing his experiences with the horses on set. "One day 'magnolia' (that wasn’t the horses name but i refused to not call him that in my head) bucked me off, and in that moment i heard him loud and clearly. BE STRONG OR GET OFF. I took control of the reigns and eventually we bonded so much so that it was emotional for me to leave the farm once i wrapped."

He admired how the animals didn't judge him and were "reliable and unconditional."

Now all i had to do was learn to take control of my life in the same way. What better team to create such a profound memory with in J and the talented cast. There is a sadness in me if you look closely into the eyes of Cherokee. Everyday on set i was experiencing crippling anxiety and suffering silently inside. I would drink every night after work and try to laugh off my pain. The real Cherokee made me keep Fighting as i thought about how he had to fight to survive. How the youth in Chicago has to fight everyday to survive. Here’s to fighting through the trauma to get to myself. Here’s to almost 6 months sober. Here’s to the fact that the bigger the goal God has for them, the taller they stand and, The Harder They Fall.

Watch Stanfield's video below.