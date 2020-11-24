A recent interview has caused a bit of a stir. LaKeith Stanfield is a rising, celebrated actor of our time, and often his comments steal attention from the public. Last week, Standfield's interview with The Hollywood Reporter was published, and inside, he spoke with the outlet about his high school days as a theater kid. He thrived during that time, bonding with the "oddballs of the theater scene," as THR described them. Stanfield noted that it wasn't controversial to see love scenes between two men, and he said that he "always wanted to play a gay role. Because I wanted to experience and feel and understand what that meant."



While Stanfield was speaking on expanding his views artistically, the quote soon made headlines. VladTV made a post about it titled "LaKeith Stanfield Says He Wants to Play Gay Role to 'Feel What That Meant,'" and it didn't take long for the commentary to roll in. In a post-and-delete move, Standfield criticized the publication for allegedly playing on people's phobias.

"Yes i was saying i wanted to experience love through a lense i hadn't experienced before though a character," LaKeith explained. "After all, love is love, OF COURSE Vladtv strikes again trying to make that fact a dramatic and negative thing. I'm not surprised. I'm a Black man and he's Vlad. Out of all the things i said in the interview with THR you chose to zoom in on this and try to frame me in a way where your fans can hate on me, you ain't slick."

The actor concluded, "Too bad most ppl aren't deeply bigoted and so don't care to grab your bait." Check out his post below.

