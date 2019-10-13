Lakeith Stanfield Joins ALA.NI On "Van P" Track

In an unexpected collaboration, songstress ALA.NI recruits actor and rapper Lakeith Stanfield for the assist on her latest "Van P" track. The selection takes on a lo-fi feel as ALA.NI's role is rooted in the delicate layering of her vocals to make for a textured arrangement over which the Atlanta star unleashes his talents.

"The session took place in LA on a hot summer's day at Stone Throw's studio," ALA.NI tells VIBE. "Super cool. With posters all over the walls of MF DOOM and of course J Dilla...legend!!! So the pressure was on to stand in the home of these hip hop gods."

Listen to the new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

When the silence

Pushed the love away

And there’s feelings lost in cyberspace

With this parting filling up with rage

What is needed Falling hard with grace