Lakeith Stanfield Joins ALA.NI On "Van P" Track

Milca P.
October 13, 2019 04:04
Van P
ALA.NI Feat. Lakeith Stanfield

Lakeith Stanfield continues to flex his chops as an artist.


In an unexpected collaboration, songstress ALA.NI recruits actor and rapper Lakeith Stanfield for the assist on her latest "Van P" track. The selection takes on a lo-fi feel as ALA.NI's role is rooted in the delicate layering of her vocals to make for a textured arrangement over which the Atlanta star unleashes his talents.

"The session took place in LA on a hot summer's day at Stone Throw's studio," ALA.NI tells VIBE. "Super cool. With posters all over the walls of MF DOOM and of course J Dilla...legend!!! So the pressure was on to stand in the home of these hip hop gods."

Listen to the new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

When the silence
Pushed the love away
And there’s feelings lost in cyberspace
With this parting filling up with rage
What is needed Falling hard with grace

ALA.NI Lakeith Stanfield new music new song van p
