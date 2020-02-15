Two unlikely foes who had a brief beef last year were Lakeith Stanfield and Charlamagne Tha God. In November, Lakeith voiced his frustrations with black media outlets that he considered to be "anti-black" because of what and how they report. Charlamagne would later make Lakeith "Donkey of the Day" on The Breakfast Club, and some believed that Lakeith dissed Charlamagne in a song he released. The exchange was over as quickly as it began, and Lakeith recently shared that he has no gripes with the radio host.



Robin L Marshall / Stringer / Getty Images

"Nah, we ain't spoken. It ain't really no problem," said Lakeith in an interview with Angie Martinez. "I just say what I feel and sometimes people feel different and they got they opinions and platforms just like I got mine. And sometimes they diverge and go in different places but it'd be silly to have a problem." Angie wanted to know how they can reconcile their differences.

"I don't really know what there is to mend, I'm good," Lakeith said with a laugh. "If he got some kind of issue, tell him that we can talk together and we'll figure that out, but other than that, I ain't got no issues whatsoever. Don't even make sense to have issues about that. We both want the same thing. We just want each other to be great and we want all black people to be great and fill the space. I think that's what's trying to come out but sometimes it comes out in messed up ways."

Angie mentioned that some things are often lost in translation because of social media. Lakeith added, "We also gotta have integrity on how we're reporting and how we frame things. Have responsibility for like, the honesty and truth and integrity in things. Or, we can be sloppy. You got the decision to make on your platform."

Watch Issa Rae and Lakeith Standfield's interview with Angie Martinez below.