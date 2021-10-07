His controversial takes often become trending topics, and this time, Lakeith Standfield has been targeted over his views. The award-winning actor like the rest of the world often gives his opinions on his social media pages, but his celebrity causes more of a backlash than anyone expects. There have been plenty of famous figures who have spoken out against the vaccine, and people believe that a recent post by Stanfield showed the actor was an anti-vaxxer. However, he did not explicitly say that.

"Your medical decisions are YOUR BUSINESS," read a since-deleted post on Instagram. "Everybody isn't entitled to those decisions just because we live in a scary time."



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Quickly, people began to storm his comment section by the thousands, slewing accusations the actor's way. He took the time to address some of them, including one where he revealed his vaccination status along with his motivation behind his post.

“I know and i want to provide some balance on this issue because i think that ppl are sometimes being violent to ppl on the other side and I’m vaccinated,” Stanfield wrote. “I’m not telling ppl what to do but respect people and do your part respectfully.” He did not clarify what violence he was referring to, nor did he specify what side was perpetuating the behavior.

Like many of his controversial posts, Stanfield deleted his message, but people continued the conversation on other platforms. Check it out below.

