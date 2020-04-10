Quarantine has us all doing some pretty weird stuff. Going on five weeks dealing with this global health crisis, many of us are imagining what life will be like when business as usual resumes. I don't know about you but one of the first things I'll be doing when everything re-opens is taking a trip to my barber. LaKeith Stanfield was in the same boat, contemplating on what to do with his hair now that he doesn't have the liberty of calling up his guy to give him a fresh line-up. Deciding to just do it himself, the actor got to thinking even harder when he chose to just chop it all off.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"You know, I got to thinking in this pandemic. Shit, everything going to hell but at least I can still look alright," said Stanfield in a video upload to Instagram. "So I'ma line myself up. And then I got to thinking even deeper and I was like, why line myself up when I can just get rid of the whole hairline?"

The star of Sorry To Bother You pulls off his hood to expose his freshly-shaven head at that point. We can assume that many men (and maybe even some women) will be sporting clean heads by the end of this. It's just too much to have a full head of hair without access to a stylist or barber.