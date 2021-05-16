LaKeith Stanfield says he is taking a break from social media, following the controversy surrounding him moderating an anti-semitic chatroom on Clubhouse, earlier this month.

“Taking a break from this social media,” LaKeith wrote in a post on Instagram. “I’d advise you all do the same at least for a little while. Too much of it isn’t healthy I don’t think. Just know I’d never lie to secure my place in ‘Hollywood.’ If I say I don’t hate, it’s because I don’t. Hold your news sources accountable and think for yourselves. Talk soon.”



Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

While Stanfield never said anything that could be considered anti-Semitic, according to people in the Clubhouse, he found himself facing backlash after he was listed as a moderator for the discussion. He apologized "unconditionally" for the incident the following day

The Academy Award nominee told The Daily Beast, Saturday, that he doesn't stand by Louis Farrakhan.

“I definitely don’t align myself with Louis Farrakhan, I don’t stand by him,” Stanfield told the Daily Beast. “Any kind of hate speech, I vehemently reject. That’s not up for debate, hate is not up for debate.”

Check out Stanfield's announcement down below.

