The trailer for the upcoming LaKeith Standfield and Issa Rae-led film, The Photograph, has been released.

Directed and written by Stella Meghie, the film looks like the perfect romance flic to check out when it releases this Valentine's day. Stanfield plays a rising journalist named Michael Block who is doing a story on the mother of Mae Morton, played Issa Rae.

According to Uproxx, the official plot synopsis reads, "On Valentine’s Day, Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield connect in a romance where a woman must learn from the secrets in her mother’s past if she is to move forward and allow herself to love and be loved. When famed photographer Christina Eames dies, she leaves her estranged daughter Mae Morton (Rae) hurt, angry, and full of questions. When a photograph tucked away in a safe-deposit box is found, Mae finds herself on a journey delving into her mother’s early life and ignites a powerful, unexpected romance with a rising-star journalist, Michael Block (Stanfield)."

Both Stanfield and Rae are in the midst of hot streaks. Stanfield's latest work in Uncut Gems is receiving critical praise and Rae stars in another upcoming film The Lovebirds, alongside Kumail Nanjiani.

The Photograph hits theaters on February 14, 2020.