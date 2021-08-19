Her father is one of the most celebrated sports figures in history and she followed in his footsteps. Laila Ali holds several boxing titles and although she comes from sports royalty and has been in the spotlight most of her life, Ali remains a relatively unproblematic figure in Hollywood. She has surfaced with acting jobs and continues her business partnerships and philanthropic efforts, but on Wednesday (August 18), she kicked up dust by sharing an anti-vaccine stance that caused the public to drag her name through the mud.

We assume that you are quite familiar with the ongoing debate regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, and while it all remains a personal choice, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is asking for people to continue to at least wear their masks to prevent the further spread of the Delta variant. The anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers are making their opinions known as hospital staff across the U.S. have complained that they no longer have bed spaces for people suffering from ailments unrelated to COVID-19.



In a post, Ali reportedly wrote, “People don’t seem to understand that just [because] some folks don’t wear masks, don’t want the shot, don’t listen to media or live in fear…it doesn’t mean they don’t ‘believe’ the virus is real or think they can’t get it! They know it was created to harm humanity.”

She continued, “They simply choose to build up and trust their own immune system like they have been doing all their life. If they get it, they will deal with it!! It’s a God given choice. I know, this kind of faith is impossible for some to comprehend. But lean not on your own understanding. Before you claim they are ‘putting others in danger,’ you should do your own research to learn that’s actually true. You can’t change anyone but yourself, so YOU DO YOU!”

The post quickly went viral and people were unrelenting in their reactions. Check out the post and read what people had to say below.

