Lady Wray Pops Out With "Games People Play"

While it's been five years since the release of Lady Wray's album, Queen Alone, the loose singles she's released within that time has certainly left fans wanting more. In 2020, she shared "Storms" which served as her sole offering of the year. Now, she's back with her latest record, "Games People Play." The song, which hails production from El Michels Affair, serves as her first single of the year and hopefully, not her last.

"I just had my daughter at the time, so I was trying to get back into songwriting mode all while being a new mom," Lady Wray said of the song's creation. "The lyrics came to me fairly easy because of the production by El Michels Affair. It reminded me of the early 90’s when dating was fun and complicated. Basically a song about past relationships that was full of shit because either you were too young to be in love or know what it truly meant, and playing games because that’s all you knew. Back then those relationships were never meant to last."

Check the track out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Take my time

Protect my mind

And my heart

It's been fun

You're not the one

That I choose

