Lady London Spits Bars Over Drake & Rick Ross's Beat For "Lemon Pepper Wet"

There was quite a bit of chopping and screwing happening on Lady London's latest release, but her fans have enjoyed every minute. The rising rapper emerged in 2018 after deciding to pursue her Rap professionally, moving from her days as a teen poet with dreams of medical school. London has received several cosigns in the industry and now, she's hoping to make her mark with Lady Like: The Boss Tape.

One standout from the record is "Lemon Pepper Wet," a take on Drake and Rick Ross's 2021 hit, "Lemon Pepper Freestyle." She spits smooth bars over the familiar production and in a press release, she boasts about her talents.

“There are multiple levels to me,” said London. “I’m not one-dimensional. I really take my craft seriously. I consider rap to be an art form—not a trend. I’ve studied cadences, timing, breath control, double and triple entendres, and syllables. It almost breaks down to an exact science. I pay attention to verbiage, semantics, and diction. I’m a connoisseur of rhythmical composition in its purest form. I’m just a boss."

Stream "Lemon Pepper Wet" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I know that talk is cheap

But it's free to get in that booth

If he think that sh*t is sweet

Then it's me that get in his tooth