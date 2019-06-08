mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lady Leshurr Unleashes New Freestyle On "Your Mr"

Milca P.
June 08, 2019 18:11
Your Mr
Lady Leshurr

Lady Leshurr returns to true form.


Coming a long way from her breakout "Queen Speech" series of viral freestyles, Lady Leshurr has been properly adjusting to the title of a bonafide star, enjoying growing success from her "OMW" single.

his year, the UK-bred emcee returned to her true form, dropping off her "Horrid" freestyle and now has doubled up with her latest 'Your Mr" freestyle.

Per usual, you'll find Lady L in a one take as she lets off on a rapid-fire transmission. The new freestyle pulls from rapper Jay1's original "Your Mrs" track. You'll find Leshurr matching Jay1's flow for the most part, a nod to her fellow emcee while offering up her own unique skill set.

Get into the cut down below.

Quotable Lyrics

I ain’t gonna say too much
Brudda I’m way too much
I don’t Debate this stuff
Yeah I got the dangerous touch
Don’t care if you don’t rate my stuff
Stand out like a baby bump

