Lady Leshurr Unleashes New Freestyle On "Your Mr"

Coming a long way from her breakout "Queen Speech" series of viral freestyles, Lady Leshurr has been properly adjusting to the title of a bonafide star, enjoying growing success from her "OMW" single.

his year, the UK-bred emcee returned to her true form, dropping off her "Horrid" freestyle and now has doubled up with her latest 'Your Mr" freestyle.

Per usual, you'll find Lady L in a one take as she lets off on a rapid-fire transmission. The new freestyle pulls from rapper Jay1's original "Your Mrs" track. You'll find Leshurr matching Jay1's flow for the most part, a nod to her fellow emcee while offering up her own unique skill set.

Get into the cut down below.

Quotable Lyrics

I ain’t gonna say too much

Brudda I’m way too much

I don’t Debate this stuff

Yeah I got the dangerous touch

Don’t care if you don’t rate my stuff

Stand out like a baby bump