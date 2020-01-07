Lady Leshurr Gets Emotional With A Touching Tribute To Her Deceased Sister On "Carmen"

Brit beauty Lady Leshurr is using her skills behind the mic to pay homage to her late sister on what would've been her 40th birthday with a somberly sweet new song simply titled "Carmen."

"Hardest song I've ever had to make," the Kingshurst-bred burgeoning rap queen said about the making of the track. She continued in the official description for the video by stating, "Took a break from music, even more so that my sister recently passed. It would've been her 40th birthday today and her husbands 46th. Sadly, they both died of cancer. This is my gift and letter to her, and to my family so my sister's name forever lives on." Her sister, Carmen Celestina Randell, sadly lost her battle to cancer late last year on October 23, 2019 before she could turn 40 last week Thursday (Jan 2).

Leshurr doubled down on her melancholy message via IG (seen above), telling her followers, "Losing my sis to breast cancer has been the worst thing to happen in my life ever. Losing a mother has got to be even harder." She followed up with a call to action to not only send a prayer to her nieces and nephews who lost their mother, but also to share it with anyone who may need to see this message if they're going through the same issue. She ended her caption by urging those to get tested and screened, as early detection is key to fighting the battle against breast cancer. We couldn't agree more.

Listen to the "Carmen" by Lady Leshurr below, and send her a quick prayer when you get a chance:

Quotable Lyrics

Your funeral was beautiful

We were all blacked out with purple, it was suitable

And when you found out that you had cancer, didn't know who to call

That's why you left it, for like a year or so

And that's when I should've been there

That's when I should've said don't be scared

That's when I should've had you in my prayers