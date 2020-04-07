Lady Leshurr Drops Banger About Coronavirus With "Quarantine Speech"

UK Rapper Lady Leshurr has been setting microphones ablaze over the past few years. Today, she unleashed a special edition of a very special edition of her Queens Speech series titled, "Quarantine Speech." Over an electronic-infused grime beat, Lady Leshurr cleverly ties together bars surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing the music video on her YouTube page, she explained that it was entirely filmed off of her iPhone while practicing social distancing.

"Been on lockdown for a while now and it inspired this song as I know a lot of people are frustrated with so much that is going on right now. This is my take on the COVID-19 pandemic the world is facing. Although this is me being playful how I usually am there is a serious message - to stay at home, save lives, and save the NHS," she wrote.

Quotable Lyrics

So please don't cough around me, keep your salivas

Pasta and rice has gone, no hand sanitizers

Tried ordering Addison Lee but there was no drivers

I'm trying to catch some flights, not coronavirus