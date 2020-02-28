mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lady Gaga Uses iPhone 11 Pro To Shoot Music Video For "Stupid Love"

Erika Marie
February 28, 2020 01:54
Lady Gaga returns with her first solo single in three years: "Stupid Love." Her Apple-directed music video made an arrival, as well.


We know that Lady Gaga isn't a hip hop artist, but there are rap fans who love the mother of the monsters. On Friday (February 28), the international pop star released a new single "Stupid Love" with an accompanying music video. It's Gaga's first solo single release in three years, and fans are more than ready to hear more music from the multi-hyphenated artist.

The premise of the visual is about conflict arising in a futurist, or possibly even otherworldly society and the only way for the anger to end is for the Kindness crew to help spread love. The singer is flanked by a bevy of dancers as she belts out "Stupid Love" in a vibrant and colorful scene. This is, of course, a perfect product placement ploy for Apple and the company has heavily pushed that the music video was completely shot on their iPhone 11 Pro. Let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

You’re the one that I’ve been waiting for
Gotta quit this crying, nobody’s gonna
Heal me if I don’t open the door
Kinda hard to believe (Gotta have faith in me)

Lady GaGa
