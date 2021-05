Gaga says that although she supports the Me Too movement, she has no passion to face her rapist. "I understand this #Metoo movement, I understand that some others feel really comfortable with this, and I do not, I do not ever want to face that person again. This system is so abusive, it's so dangerous."

"First, I felt full-on pain, then I went numb," Gaga explained of the attack. "Then I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after. And I realized it was the same pain I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on the corner, at my parents' house, because I was vomiting, and sick. Because I'd been being abused, I was locked away in a studio for months." The talented artist was diagnosed with PTSD years later, and went public with it in 2016. Gaga was also just the victim of a robbery , where her dog walker was shot and her pup was taken. The Me You Can't See is streaming on Apple TV Plus.