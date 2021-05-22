Oprah and Prince Harry's new series The Me You Can't See is aiming to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health. On the series, Lady Gaga will dive further into the assault she suffered. She speaks in the first episode of the series, and it's hard not to feel her pain when you see it.

Gaga says that although she supports the Me Too movement, she has no passion to face her rapist. "I understand this #Metoo movement, I understand that some others feel really comfortable with this, and I do not, I do not ever want to face that person again. This system is so abusive, it's so dangerous." "First, I felt full-on pain, then I went numb," Gaga explained of the attack. "Then I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after. And I realized it was the same pain I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on the corner, at my parents' house, because I was vomiting, and sick. Because I'd been being abused, I was locked away in a studio for months." The talented artist was diagnosed with PTSD years later, and went public with it in 2016. Gaga was also just the victim of a robbery , where her dog walker was shot and her pup was taken. The Me You Can't See is streaming on Apple TV Plus.

"I was 19 years old, and I was working in the business, and a producer said to me, 'Take your clothes off,'" she reveals. "And I said no. And I left, and they told me they were going to burn all my music. And they didn't stop. They didn't stop asking me, and then I just froze and I just ... I don't even remember."