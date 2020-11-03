Election day in the United States is just hours away, and on Monday (November 2) campaign rallies for both President Donald Trump and his opponent former Vice President Joe Biden have been heating up. Trump didn't seem at all enthused about Beyoncé, LeBron James, Lady Gaga, and many others putting their support behind Biden, and he took aim at his fellow celebrities for their lack of endorsements.

"Lady Gaga, oh, I could tell you a few stories about her,” he said of the singer while at a rally in Pennsylvania. “Lady Gaga is not too good." Over on Twitter, Lady Gaga shared photos of herself, including one with Biden. "That’s a pic of me in Pennsylvania when I lived in Lancaster. I LOVE THIS STATE. I’m here now!" Gaga wrote. "This place is filled with good hearted people—good hearted people that @JoeBiden loves. He’s a good friend. He’s the President this country needs to bring us back together. #vote #Biden."

Trump then released a statement regarding Lady Gaga supporting Biden, sharing it on social media via Tim Murtaugh, Trump's Director of Communications. "Nothing exposes Biden’s disdain for the forgotten working men & women of PA like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga," the statement reads. "This desperate effort to drum up enthusiasm is actually a sharp stick in the eye for 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the fracking industry."

Gaga couldn't help but tease Trump about the comments as she retweeted the post and added, "HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris." Check out the beef below.

