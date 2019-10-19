Lady Gaga is out in Las Vegas doing the residency thing these days but unfortunately, things didn't go as planned last night. Lady Gaga had a fan on stage who she began to dance with. However, she underestimated the homeboy's strength when she climbed him like a jungle gym and tried to straddle him with her legs. The two had a literal second where she celebrated her Cirque-Du-Soleil type flex before the fan couldn't stand anymore and ultimately tumbled off stage, bringing Lady Gaga down with him.

"Everything's OK," she said after recovering from the fall. "The only thing that's not OK is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up."

Gaga wasn't too mad about the whole thing and had to console him in the aftermath of it all. "Could you promise me something? Could you forgive yourself right now for what just happened?" She told him.

"It's amazing," she said. "We love each other so much we fell off the damn stage. We fell into each other's arms. We're like Jack and Rose from Titanic. I suppose we should have some tea after that."

While the fan, Jack, is probably at home nursing his war wounds, Twitter's ruthlessness struck after the footage surfaced online. Check out some of the hilarious reaction to the clip below.