Two months after her dogwalker was brutally attacked and her dogs kidnapped off of the street, Lady Gaga is breathing a sigh of relief. Ryan Fischer was walking the singer's purebred French Bulldogs on the evening of February 24 in Los Angeles when a car pulled alongside him, demanded the dogs, and when he resisted, Fischer was shot in the chest.

Gaga immediately expressed grief and anger over the assault on Fischer and pleaded for the return of her pups. She even offered a $500K reward and soon, a 50-year-old woman named Jennifer McBride walked into a police station with the dogs, reportedly claiming that she'd found them tied to a pole on the street.

On Thursday (April 29), the Los Angeles Police Department announced that they made five arrests in connection to the case, including McBride. According to the L.A. Times, investigators believe that 19-year-old Jaylin White, 18-year-old James Jackson, and 27-year-old Lafayette Whaley were responsible for the attack on Fischer. They all face charges of attempted murder and Whaley is also looking at conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery. White's additional charges include assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

A 40-year-old man named Harold White was also taken into custody and is said to be the father of Jaylin White. Police claim that McBride was in a relationship with Harold. For their alleged role in the crime, McBride and the elder White face accessory charges.

The LAPD revealed that they “do not believe the suspects were targeting the victim because of the dogs’ owner,” but believe the suspects “knew the great value of the breed of dogs.” Ryan Fischer was treated and has since been released from the hospital.

[via]