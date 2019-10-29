At the end of last December, Lady Gaga kicked off her "Enigma" Las Vegas residency at Park MGM. The pop star signed on to perform 74 shows shows for $100 million and, considering what a hit it's been, it wouldn't be surprising if her contract is extended.

On Saturday night, inside the restaurant of Park MGM, Lady Gaga gave a whole different kind of performance than that of "Enigma." For one, it wasn't her own show. She unexpectedly went on stage during jazz vocalist and trumpeter, Brian Newman's set. Furthermore, she was joined by ASHANTI. Who could have anticipated this collaboration?

Gaga and Ashanti ended up singing two jazzed-up duets together, one of them being a rendition of the latter's classic, "Foolish". The ladies definitely had a lot of fun with their impromptu performance as they danced around the room and passed the mic back-and-forth. It seems like Gaga tried to outshine Ashanti with her ferocious vocal runs, but they both certainly held their own. Ashanti, the bikini-pic queen, rocked a killer Louis Vuitton two-piece set and wore shades indoors like a true icon.

Also glad to see that Lady Gaga is doing alright after a fan dropped her off her own stage!