La'Britney Is Over Mixed Signals On "Ducked Off" Single

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood fans watched years ago as R&B singer La'Britney continued her music career pursuits on the hit series. She's collaborated on a track with Kash Doll back in 208 and on the VH1 show, she was seen working with A1 before having a bit of drama with his wife, Lyrica. La'Britney has moved on to Notorious Queens, an ALLBLK series featuring women buzzing in the business who are demanding their time in the spotlight.

On the season finale of Notorious Queens, La'Britney debuted her latest single, "Ducked Off." On the track, she sings about getting mixed signals as she debates whether or not it's time to leave her significant other in the dust. “I had to ‘Duck Off’ and put myself at the top of my to-do list, so that the rest could fall into place,” the singer told Bossip.

The Detroit native is reportedly working on much more, but for now, stream "Ducked Off" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

You don't hear what I mean

Until I get up and leave

The message you sending me

That I should part ways and just back off



