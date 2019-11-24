Labrinth Joined By Zendaya & Sia On "Imagination & The Misfit Kid" Project

To end the year, Labrinth has come through to deliver on his newest Imagination & the Misfit Kid project, tapping on the talents of Zendaya and Sia for the assist.

"I'm here to make music, and a lot of it," Labrinth revealed in a statement attached to the new album's release. "This album is the beginning of the madness. You might be sick of me after this, but I'm going in. It's time."

Imagination & the Misfit Kid arrives as Labrinth's first full-length album since 2012's Electronic Earth. It's an appropriate end to a busy year in which the Births singer-songwriter contributed to The Lion King soundtrack, co-produced Kanye West's Jesus Is King track "God Is," released a joint project with Sia and Diplo as LSD, and handle the score of HBO's Euphoria series.