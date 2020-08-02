The L.A. Sheriff’s Department says video footage that went viral showing presumed employees partying without masks is not true. They say the people in the video are not LASD employees, nor was the event organized by the office.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

“It was not a booking by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department directly, and we cannot confirm whether LASD staff were present,” the department explained on Facebook.

“The persons identified in the video are not employees of the Sheriff's Department and this event was not hosted by the LASD. As soon as we became aware of allegations of deputies attending a party in violation of health orders, we initiated an inquiry in an attempt to validate the information or misinformation. If further details are discovered and action is warranted, we will take appropriate administrative action”

The original footage, which was recorded by the group Ground Game LA, shows men without masks responding “yeah,” when asked if they are with the department.

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered that bars in L.A. County shut down as of late June, as coronavirus cases begin to rise.

The LASD is opening an investigation into the incident, Deputy Maria Lucero, a spokesperson for the department, says.

