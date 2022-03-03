Loved ones are mourning the loss of an aspiring Los Angeles rapper today after Yngx 17, real name Taariq Grant, was killed following an incident with a motorist. Earlier this week, Grant was reportedly in North Hollywood when he, as a pedestrian, reportedly got into some sort of verbal disagreement with the driver of a Toyota Tundra that was manning a 25-foot trailer.

What the argument was about is unclear, but the exchange reportedly occurred as the truck was stopped in the middle of the road.

The 28-year-old was said to have climbed onto the truck's trailer, and the driver allegedly slammed the trailer into a concrete wall divider in the center of the road. According to the Los Angeles Times, the jolt caused Grant to fall, thus pinning him under the trailer's wheels. By the time first responders arrived, it was too late; Grant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is ongoing, however, news regarding potential arrests or charges is unclear.

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement regarding interactions between motorists and pedestrians. “Motorists are reminded to remain patient while driving on the roadway, and pedestrians are reminded not to ride on portions of a vehicle that are not designated or intended for the use of passengers.”

We offer our sincerest condolences to Grant's loved ones during this difficult time.

