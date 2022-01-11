Los Angeles-based rapper Earl Swavey, who received early co-signs from A$AP Yams, passed away, Pitchfork confirms. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed. The rapper was 26-years-old.





Swavey was a South Central native who began rapping at a young age. After the success of his song "Beef," which appeared on his 2013 mixtape, Business Before Pleasure, he received a co-sign from A$AP Yams who reached out to him. From there, Swavey continued to release music under Yams' mentorship including the single, "London Drugs" which the A$AP leader appeared on alongside G Perico. Swavey also worked closely with West Coast heavyweights, as well, including LNDN DRGS, 03 Greedo, RJMrLA, Mozzy, and SOB x RBE.

Swavey had an impeccable run in 2021, releasing three separate projects. Along with the fourth installment in his Gangland series, he also dropped projects like The Dirtiest and Unphuckwitable -- his first project since 2018's 2 Way Swave.

Friend and peers shared their condolences on social media including Vince Staples who wrote, "Rest In Peace to the great Earl Swavey." Fenix Flexin also paid his respect on Twitter. "Crazy bro sum good memories w u fsholy , another LA legend gone too soon.. Rest in power earl swavey," he wrote.

Adam22, RJMrLA, Slayter, and more paid their respects online.

RIP Earl Swavey. We send our condolences to his friends and family.

[Via]