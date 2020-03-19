Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley could be the next big NFL name on the move, as Pro Football Talk reports that the Rams are currently in discussions regarding a trade for the two-time All-Pro talent. In fact, ESPN's Jeff Darlington (H/T Evan Silva) mentioned on Wednesday that Gurley is "likelier than not to be traded" in the near future.

Gurley, who was selected 10th overall by the Rams out of Georgia in the 2015 NFL Draft, signed a massive four-year, $60 million contract extension prior to the 2018 season and responded by racking up over 1,800 yards from scrimmage with 21 total touchdowns (17 on the ground). However, he suffered a knee injury towards the tail end of that campaign and has been splitting carries ever since. Last season, TGIII rushed for just 857 yards, although he did find the endzone a total of 14 times.

It's unclear which teams are in talks with the Rams on a potential Gurley trade, but if they get in contact with the Houston Texans they might be able to land Deshaun Watson, JJ Watt and multiple first round picks. If the Rams can't find a realistic trade partner, NFL Network's Michael Silver reports that the 25-year old running back could be cut.