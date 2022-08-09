Long live Nipsey Hussle.

The City of Los Angeles is doing its part to honour the legacy of the deceased rapper, who will now have a brand new Metro Rail station named in his honour. As per CBS Los Angeles, the stop will serve the Hyde Park K Line and is to be located in Nipsey Hussle Square.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

The station is just one of eight stops along the route which takes passengers through some of both Los Angeles and Inglewood’s oldest neighbourhoods.

City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson said, “From Slauson and all the way to Vernon, you will see world-class pieces of art, celebrating the history and the legacy of African American people,” when announcing the good news. “Everybody who comes to L.A. and rides the train out of the airport is gonna see it. Is that alright?”

As HipHopDX notes, the news comes just days after the local city council voted in favour of temporarily closing the popular alley located close to Nipsey’s death site as a preventive method against crime in the area.

The area is due to reopen in 18 months, with the hope that it will then be a safer spot for both residents and visitors.





Elsewhere in the news, earlier this summer, Nipsey Hussle’s killer, Eric Holder, was found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter for his role in the fatal shooting – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]