Now that La La Anthony is single and ready to mingle, she's making sure her 2019 summer is one for the books. She was already captured hosting an event where she let the audience know that City Girls' "Act Up" is her current anthem, but in a recent interview with PEOPLE, the 90210 star shared that she's taking things day by day during this difficult time in her marriage.

"I definitely pray,” she said, “that’s the most important thing. You can look at the glass half-empty or you can look at the glass half-full, you know. When you’re in this world, you don’t get to pick and choose what you go through. I just push through and stay positive and always remind myself that it could be worse, like, I’m living my dream and I’m really happy where I’m at in life right now.”



Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Recently, La La's estranged husband Carmelo Anthony was snapped by the paparazzi relaxing on a yacht with a woman. The photos quickly went viral and La La later issued a statement sharing that she and Carmelo have been living apart. While she doesn't know what the future holds, she relies on the support of her inner circle to help her through it all. “I have my core group, you know Kelly [Rowland] Ciara, Kim [Kardashian] and Serena [Williams], but my really, really core group is my family,” she said.

"I’ve already sent all my friends a message," La La shared, saying that she let them all know that she's taking some time off in August to turn up both Megan Thee Stallion and City Girls style. "I’m like, ‘I don’t know where we’re going, but we going somewhere, we’re going to do something. It’s a Hot Girl summer, it’s a City Girls summer!”