Despite being reportedly devastated over the news that her man Carmelo Anthony was cheating on her (again), it appears La La Anthony has recently made a statement of her own. We previously reported on heavy speculations of Carmelo cheating after photos popped up not long ago showing the former basketball players chilling with a woman on a yacht in France. Many speculated that Carmelo was cheating on his wife La La although he quickly hit up TMZ so he could deny all of the rumors. Either way, things quickly unravelled after new reports emerged and indicated that La La was in "legal discussions" to figure out the next steps with Carmelo and the latter heavily hinted at a permanent split. Nevertheless, we only could rely on reports for now until a recent event gave us a bit of insight into the situation. In fact, La La made quite a statement at a club appearance lately.

Prior to kicking off the now platinum-certified hit-single "Act Up" by the City Girls, the former radio personality turned actress introduced the song and threw slight shade at her man: "All my ladies who don't give a f*ck bout a n*gga make some noise," she starts in the clip above. "I really don't though," she giggles, throwing slight shade. Now we're pretty sure that is a statement that certainly won't go unnoticed. City girls summer activated.