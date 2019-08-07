La La Anthony may be going through some marital issues surrounding her divorce with Carmelo Anthony and arranging what life will look like after they split but it doesn't mean she isn't out there still continuing to live her best life with a smile on her face. Just a couple weeks ago the 39-year-old was spotted without her wedding ring running errands in the Los Angeles area and now she's posted images of her looking all kinds of fine in Bermuda.

With a caption that reads "Dark skies, high tides, and good vibes" La La is seen posing in a one-piece bikini looking fit, toned and downright gorgeous.

"I definitely pray,” La La previously explained when discussing how she's handling the divorce.

“That’s the most important thing. You can look at the glass half-empty or you can look at the glass half-full, you know. When you’re in this world, you don’t get to pick and choose what you go through. I just push through and stay positive and always remind myself that it could be worse, like, I’m living my dream and I’m really happy where I’m at in life right now.”