Is La La Anthony ready to find love again? At the beginning of 2022, the 39-year-old shared on her Instagram page that she has aspirations of forming a relationship like the one that Ciara and Russell Wilson have, following her divorce from NBA player Carmelo Anthony in 2021.

"I saw what YOU did for Ciara (I mean I was around for that) and what you did for Issa and Molly from Insecure sooooo... Yeah [you] know the rest," she wrote at the time, seemingly putting out a call to a higher power to send the right man into her life.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

It seems that the universe may be on Anthony's side, as she was fortunate to catch the bouquet while attending the wedding of singer-songwriter Naturi Naughton over the weekend while wearing a beautiful pink dress.

"Now what are the chances of me catching the bouquet at @naturi4real & @twolewis_ beautiful wedding this weekend??" she captioned a video snippet shared with her 12.9 million Instagram followers earlier today (April 4th).

"WE OOUTSIIDDDEEEEEE OR NAH?" the mother of one continued, soaking up the joyous moment. "Somebody tell me what we doing?!!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by âá¯ âá¯ (@lala)

From the sounds of things, Anthony is open to the possibility of new romance coming into her life – if she isn't already seeing someone on the low, that is.

Back in February, the former Total Request Live VJ made headlines when she sat front row at LaQuan Smith's New York Fashion Week runway – read more about that here, and check back in with HNHH later for any updates on your favourite celebrities.