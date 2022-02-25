The internet was a flurry yesterday (February 23) after Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez, and DJ Akademiks engaged in a war of words. The 2020 shooting incident reared its ugly head after Akademiks reported that it was stated in court that Lanez's DNA wasn't found on the weapon used to shoot Megan, and the Houston rapper clapped back. She, along with reporters from the New York Post and Rolling Stone, stated that that wasn't true and DNA evidence wasn't introduced during the hearing.

Insults were exchanged and Alex Spiro, Megan's attorney, even came forward to refute the false news report. Lanez, however, tweeted that Akademiks wasn't lying, and the whole conflict has caused the Los Angeles D.A.'s Office to enter the chat with a statement of its own.

HipHopDX reported that they obtained a statement from the D.A. saying that prosecutors are adamant that they have an ample amount of evidence to support the assault charge against Lanez.

“Although we are legally prohibited from commenting on the evidence and will continue to abide by that obligation, our office is under an ethical duty to only proceed on charges which we believe can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and which have already been upheld by a judge after presentation of evidence at the preliminary hearing,” the statement read. “We believe the evidence substantially supports the charges and allegations and that evidence will be borne out in court.”

In recent weeks, Lanez has taken to social media to share enigmatic posts about having a celebratory moment on the horizon. Many have speculated that this is about his case and the singer's fans have stood by his side, assured that he will be vindicated. However, others await the news of the trial before choosing sides.

