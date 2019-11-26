Los Angeles Clippers baller Patrick Patterson was forced to issue an apology after he made a comment during a heated exchange with a stranger on social media. The NBA star recently shared a photo of himself with his wife, Sarah Nassar, for their anniversary. "In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours," Patterson wrote in the caption. "In all the world, there is no love for you like mine. Happy Anniversary."

A person jumped in his comment section and called Patterson a "statistic" for making it in the NBA and then marrying a white woman. "I bet she's the only one in her family history to date a black stay woke my guy," the person stated. Patterson didn't appreciate the person insulting his relationship, so he replied: "So I should settle for a bulldog and act like I’m happy with my life and preach ‘keep it in your race’ to the world as if Dr. King didn’t fight/die for equality, acceptance, all cultures loving one another, and no hate?"

Although this exchange occurred weeks ago, it began to circulate on social media over the last couple of days. Patterson has been accused of racism, bigotry, and self-hate across all platforms, and after being dragged by the public, the basketball player issued an apology.

"I want to address my use of the word 'bulldog' during a conversation with someone who I felt was making disrespectful remarks about my wife and our relationship," he wrote. "I responded with the same, making a cruel comment on his wife's physical stature. I know that two wrongs don't make a right, but I let my emotions get the better of me in the heat of the moment. For that, I apologize to him, his wife, and the rest of his family for the hurtful and crude comments made on that day."

Patterson reiterated that he wasn't using the term "bulldog" to describe black women. "I love my black people," he wrote, adding that he doesn't hold hate for any ethnic group. "I believe in love and equality." Read more of the exchange, and Patrick Patterson's apology, below.