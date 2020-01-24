Nike and Jordan Brand have a ton of Chicago-themed sneakers on tap for the NBA's All Star festivities next month, including an all-new "Red Cement" Air Jordan 3 as well as another "UNC To Chicago" Air Jordan 1.

Additionally, Nike and Kyrie Irving have teamed up for a "Trophies" Kyrie 6 that is inspired by the Chicago Bulls' 1996 championship.

Nike

In addition to the red colorway, the Nike Kyrie 6 "Trophies" features a number of subtle details that tie into the Bulls' title run in 1996. For instance, the glossy patent leather detailing nods to the iconic Air Jordan 11 which Michael Jordan wore during that season, and the decorative sock liner mimics the carpet that was inside the Bulls locker room.

Additional details include the "23" and "45" on the medial portion of the shoe, along with “06/16/96” and “06/19/16" at the base of the right and left tongues, referencing the date of MJ's first title since his father's passing and Irving's one and only championship.

Continue scrolling for a look at the official photos, and click here to preview the rest of the Nike Basketball All Star collection.

