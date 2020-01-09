Kyrie Irving is one of the best point guards in the game. Unfortunately, he has been sidelined for much of this season thanks to a nagging shoulder injury. Just last week, it was revealed that Irving could miss the entire season if he were to get shoulder surgery. Instead, Irving opted for cortisone shots and is hoping they can help him recover quicker. According to ESPN, Irving has started doing contact practices and is even working in 5-on-5 drills. As Irving explains, he is hoping to take his recovery day by day.

"We just see where we end up in the next few days," Irving told ESPN. "Realistically, we will re-evaluate tomorrow. See how I feel tomorrow. Then go Saturday -- probably another practice. Hopefully I get some game reps in addition to practice probably in the next week or so. It could be less than that, but I'll give myself a week."

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

For now, Kyrie is hoping to get back on the court next week although that might be a little unrealistic. Shoulder injuries are hard to come back from because they directly impact your shooting ability. Regardless, the Nets are struggling right now and could use some more offense, especially at the point guard position. Perhaps Irving's return will help them secure a place in the Eastern Conference playoffs.