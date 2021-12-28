Kyrie Irving will get to play away games for the Brooklyn Nets in 2022. After being told that the Nets would not make this exception for him, the team has since changed course, and now, Irving will get to join his teammates for half of the franchise's remaining games this year. If it weren't for the fact that he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, Irving would probably be on the floor by now. Unfortunately, both he and Kevin Durant got the virus, forcing the Nets to play shorthanded.

Today, it was revealed by Tim Bontemps of ESPN that KD, Irving, and LaMarcus Aldridge are all COVID-free. This means each player can return to the court, although for Kyrie, his lack of training this year makes it more complicated.

While speaking to reporters on Monday, Steve Nash explained that Kyrie's return timeline won't play out immediately, however, it should be at least a week or two away.

“With Kyrie, I’m not sure but it’s coming,” Nash said per NJ.com. “He’s already been in for eight days or more so he should be. I’m not sure the exact sure of how many days right now but he’s got to be getting close. It’s hard to say but I would say probably somewhere between a week and two weeks. He’s isolating, so that kinda puts another layer to the ramp-up. It’s not like he’s been working out. I’d imagine it’s going to be closer to two weeks once he comes out of protocols. We’ll see how it goes though because we have to evaluate him from a physical and performance standpoint, and then a basketball standpoint as well.”

This should come as good news to Nets fans, as they can now expect the superstar point guard to be back on the floor sooner rather than later.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

