Kyrie Irving's sixth Nike signature sneaker, the Nike Kyrie 6, will make it's retail debut on November 11th in 11 different colorways exclusive to 11 different cities. Yes, the No. 11 holds a very special place in Kyrie's heart.

Nike has officially announced release details for the Kyrie 6 Preheat collection, which serves as a nod to his connection to the number 11, as well as the 11 cities that have a special meaning to him.

The 11 cities included in the Nike Kyrie 6 Preheat collection include: Beijing, Berlin, Guangzhou, Houston, Los Angeles, Manila, Miami, New York City, Shanghai, Taipei and Tokyo.

Per Nike:

"Kyrie Irving has a special connection to number 11. It begins with his dad, Drederick Irving, who wore #11 during his basketball career; Kyrie wore it in high school and does now with Brooklyn. The connection extends to a metaphor for balance and harmony (1+1) that resonates with Kyrie, and cascades from there. "K" is the eleventh letter of the alphabet; "Kyrie Irving" is 11 letters; Irving played 11 games at Duke University; he was drafted round 1, pick 1 in the 2011 NBA draft and he surpassed the 11,000 point mark on March 11."

The Kyrie 6 preheat collection will be available 11/11 exclusively in each respective city. The kicks will also be available globally on November 22 in a clean "Jet Black" colorway, that won't be nearly as hard to get your hands on as the Preheat collection.

Continue scrolling for a look at each colorway.

Beijing

Berlin

Guangzhou

Houston

Los Angeles

Manila

Miami

New York City

Shanghai

Taipei

Tokyo