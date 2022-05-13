Kyrie Irving has one of the best signature shoes on the entire market. If you have been following the Brooklyn Nets superstar for a while now, you would know that he is always showing off some new shoes, and fans tend to love his signature models with Nike. In fact, for the last few years now, Kyrie has always moved the needle for Nike with his various offerings.

Having said that, it hasn't always been peachy with Nike. Just last year, Kyrie called the design of the Nike Kyrie 8 "trash" and it led to some public statements from Nike, who were obviously upset with what the Nets star was saying in the media.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Now, according to ESPN, it seems unlikely that Nike will actually renew its contract with the Nets star. As ESPN reports, the contract is supposed to end after the 2022-23 season. Kyrie will be dropping the Nike Kyrie 9 sometime in the Fall, but following that release, there will be no more signature models from Nike and Kyrie.

At this point, there is no telling what Kyrie will do on the signature model front, however, he has always gone his own way so perhaps we could see an unorthodox partnership, very soon. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates surrounding this story.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

