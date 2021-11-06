Kyrie Irving is one of the best point guards in the entire NBA although as it stands, he can't even play for his team. The Brooklyn Nets have been without him since the start of the season and it all has to do with vaccine mandates within the city of New York. Kyrie can't do anything about it except getting vaccinated, although he has stated publically that he will not do that no matter the circumstances.

This past week, it was revealed that the Nets were hopeful for Kyrie's return as a new mayor was elected in New York City. The belief was that Eric Adams might overturn the mandates, however, in an interview with Wolf Blitzer of CNN, it became clear that that wasn't going to happen under his watch.

Elsa/Getty Images

“New York City’s not going to change their rule,” Adams explained. “And again, it’s up to the NBA and Kyrie to come to a full understanding on how to keep him on the Nets and continue to look after all our athletes that are coming here.”

With the mandates guaranteed to continue, Kyrie's hopes are dwindling down very fast. He remains instrumental to the team's success, although for now, it is unlikely that we will see him back on the court this season, unless he changes his mind quickly on the vaccine.

Elsa/Getty Images

[Via]