Kyrie Irving can't play home games for the Brooklyn Nets right now. The vaccination policy stipulates that he can attend the games and watch them courtside, however, he cannot actually step foot on the court and play amongst his teammates. This is very frustrating for Kyrie and the Nets, and fans are starting to wonder if Mayor Eric Adams will eventually change the rule that doesn't really make much sense.

According to ESPN, Adams had a press conference today where he was asked about the possibility of a change. As Adams explained, the sports world is going to have to hang tight, as he is committed to keeping things the same. Despite the playoffs being just a few weeks out, it still seems like Kyrie will have to be a spectator in his own building.

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Per ESPN:

“Right now, we’re going to take some complaints. But when this is all said and done, people are going to realize this is a thoughtful administration and we got it right. So baseball, basketball, businesses, all of those things, they have to wait until that layer comes.”

This is definitely going to disappoint and anger the Nets organization, although perhaps they could find a solution, in the coming weeks. Until then, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the basketball world.

Mark Brown/Getty Images

