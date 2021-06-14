Despite having a 2-0 series lead on the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs, the Brooklyn Nets find themselves tied with the Wisconsin-based team after losing two games in a row on the road. While Game 3 was fairly close, Game 4 was more of a blowout due to Kyrie Irving's unfortunate injury. After landing awkwardly on the court, Kyrie rolled his right ankle and was immediately forced to come out of the game.

Since last night, Kyrie has received x-rays on his ankle which came back negative. Fans were hoping this was good news for Game 5 which goes down on Tuesday, however, the prayers of Nets supporters were not answered. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Irving has been ruled out for Game 5 and his status for Game 6 remains unknown.

This is especially bad news when you consider how James Harden is also out with an injury. If Harden isn't cleared for Game 5, then Kevin Durant will have to take on all of the work himself, which is certainly going to be a tough task. While he might have players like Blake Griffin on his side, the Nets are still going to be at a huge disadvantage.

Stay tuned for more updates on Kyrie's condition as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images