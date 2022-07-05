Kyrie Irving is likely on his way out of Brooklyn now that Kevin Durant has requested a trade. These two were supposed to turn the Nets into immediate title contenders, but in the end, they did nothing to actually make this franchise good enough. Sure, they looked spectacular when they were together, but it never actually translated into any playoff success.

Now, the Nets are being forced to cut their losses, and the expectation is that Kyrie will be dealt right after they get a deal done to ship out Durant. The only team that seems destined to make a play for Kyrie is the Los Angeles Lakers, but as it stands, a deal seems dead in the water.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

While speaking to Pat McAfee on his show, Shams Charania of The Athletic made the claim that there is "no traction" on talks between the Lakers and the Nets for Kyrie. Of course, the Lakers would like to give up Russell Westbrook, which isn't exactly great for the Nets given their salary cap situation. Not to mention, the Lakers want Joe Harris, but the Nets don't want to give him up.

With the Lakers seemingly fumbling the Kyrie situation, it remains to be seen where the Point Guard will now end up. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest from around the NBA.