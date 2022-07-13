For weeks now, there have been reports that Kyrie Irving will be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers desperately want to get rid of Russell Westbrook and his contract, although new Lakers head coach Darvin Ham probably has something to say about that. Either way, everyone knows Kyrie is a better fit for the Lakers, and the Nets are included when we say "everyone." Having said that, there is no doubt that the Nets have all of the leverage here as the Lakers need the Nets more than the Nets need the Lakers.

At first, it seemed like the big hold-up on the trade was the inclusion of Joe Harris. Now, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, a deal has yet to be made because the Lakers are refusing to include a second first-round pick.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

“I think in any Russ trade, it’s gonna require draft compensation,” Buha said. “From what I’ve been told, the Lakers do not want to give up that second first-round pick. I think if they were willing to do two first-round picks, Kyrie would be a Laker right now.”

It makes sense that the Lakers would be reluctant to include the second pick when you consider how Kyrie would be a rental player. There is no guarantee Irving would sign a deal with the Lakers in the 2023 offseason, and trading away two picks would be a huge risk.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from the NBA world.